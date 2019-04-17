James Holzhauer Breaks His Own Record for Total Cash Won in Single 'Jeopardy!' Game

In his 10th straight win, Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer broke his own record for single-day cash winnings with a total of $131,127. The previous record was also set by Holzhauer just eight days prior when he won a total of $110,914 on April 9.

Holzhauer’s winnings now stand at $697,787 as he goes on to play his 11th game on Thursday.

Holzhauer, 34, is a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas who entered the game with a theory that players needed to bet big on Daily Doubles and thus far, that strategy has paid off.

