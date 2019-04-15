James Holzhauer Becomes Second Highest Cash Winning Player in 'Jeopardy!' History
James Holzhauer has climbed to second place on Jeopardy!’s all-time cash-winning list after just eight games. Holzhauer, 34, is now second only to Ken Jennings, who won 74 games in a row in 2004 to take home $2,520,700.
Holzhauer, 34, is a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas. That “go big or go home” philosophy helped shoot him to the top of the rankings, so far winning $460,479. He achieved that by placing huge wagers on the Daily Doubles.
“When I watch at home, I always root for the contestants to bet big on Daily Doubles. They get them right most of the time, and it can give them a big leg up on the competition,” Holzhauer said. “I’m proud of myself for sticking to that attitude when it was my money on the line.”
Dave Madden was the previous holder of the number-two spot behind Jennings, earning $430,400 over the course of 19 games.
Jeopardy!, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Television Distribution, is in its 35th season.
