'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Jeopardy!' Renewed Through 2022-23 on ABC Owned Stations

CBS Television Distribution has renewed veteran game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! through the 2022-2023 TV season on the ABC owned stations, extending both shows for three more seasons beyond their current deals, said Steve Hackett, president of sales for CTD.

“Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are two of the longest-running shows on television – and for good reason,” said Hackett in a statement. “They consistently deliver entertaining, timeless programming that the whole family can enjoy together, creating whole new generations of fans. We’re excited they will continue to anchor stations’ lineups, delivering eyeballs and ad dollars to our partners, for many years to come.”

Last month, Sony Pictures Television, which produces the game shows, extended its talent contracts with Wheel of Fortune hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek through the 2021-22 TV season.

Renewing the two shows on the ABC-owned stations, where the shows air in key access time slots on WABC New York, WPVI Philadelphia and KABC Los Angeles, ensures that both shows will continue for five more years. The 2022-23 season will mark Wheel of Fortune’s 40th anniversary in syndication, and Jeopardy!’s 39th.

“The iconic game shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! have long been fan favorites and mainstays in our ABC owned stations’ television lineups,” said Wendy McMahon, president of the ABC-owned television stations group. “Our brands are connected in a positive way in the hearts and minds of our viewers, and we are excited to continue to partner with Sony Pictures Television and CBS Television Distribution in delivering these quality programs to our audiences.”

In the week ended Oct. 21, Jeopardy! was the second highest-rated game show in households in syndication at a 6.1, with Wheel of Fortune close behind at a 6.0. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud led the category at a 6.3, although that show airs as many as five times a day on some TV stations while Wheel and Jeopardy! largely air only once per day, although Jeopardy! has double-runs in some markets.

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Family Feud leads the games and all of syndication at a 2.6, while Wheel of Fortune comes in fourth in overall syndication at a 1.9 and Jeopardy! comes in fifth at a 1.8.