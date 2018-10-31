Pat Sajak, Vanna White, Alex Trebek Renew Contracts Through 2022

Pat Sajak, Vanna White and Alex Trebek have renewed their contracts with Sony Pictures Television to host Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! respectively through the 2021/22 TV season, the company said Wednesday.

Wheel of Fortune is currently in its 36th season of syndication, while Jeopardy! and Trebek, the syndicated game’s original host, is in its 35th.

"Pat, Vanna and Alex are simply the best. Night after night, they seamlessly entertain generations of fans on two of the most beloved television programs on air. We are thrilled that they’ll continue to do so through 2022," said SPT chairman Mike Hopkins in a statement.

Harry Friedman executive produces both game shows for Sony, while CBS Television Distribution sells the shows in syndication and handles the ad sales and CBS International Distribution sells them internationally.