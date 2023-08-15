Patrick Paolini Named Executive VP of Ad Sales at Fox Television Stations

Fox Television Stations is restructuring its ad sales division, merging local, national and digital sales into one streamlined unit, with Patrick Paolini, senior VP and general manager, WTTG-WDCA Washington, named executive VP of ad sales. He starts immediately and succeeds Jim Burke, who retired at the end of July.

Sheila Bruce, Tom Fleming and Michael Page were also promoted to new roles in ad sales at the station group.

Fox Television Stations will search for a new GM to run WTTG-WDCA.

“Patrick’s unique ability to execute, developed from years in both news and sales, makes him ideally suited to lead the FTS sales organization,” said Jack Abernethy, Fox Television Stations CEO. “I am confident that this newly elevated dynamic team will move quickly and decisively given their depth of knowledge and proven track record, including the successful creation of FLX, our CTV/OTT ad platform.”

Paolini has run WTTG-WDCA since 2013. Prior to that, he was senior VP of Fox Stations Sales. Earlier, he was VP and general manager at WTXF Philadelphia.

Bruce and Fleming have been named senior VP of Fox ad sales for FTS. Bruce joined WJBK Detroit in 1994 and spent two years as an account executive before she was named local sales manager. Since 2001, Bruce has been VP/general sales manager at WJBK.

Bruce and Fleming share the responsibility for overseeing the FTS stations’ overall sales efforts. Fleming will also be responsible for overseeing local and national station sales. He has been part of the Fox Stations Sales team since its inception and, in 2019, was named senior VP of that division.

Page has been promoted to senior VP of digital sales for FTS, an expanded role that sees him lead all Fox Digital Sales and OTT sales.

Bruce, Fleming and Page begin their new duties immediately and report to Paolini.

“I am excited to have Sheila, Tom and Michael join me as we transform FTS’s ad sales strategy during this pivotal time of growth,” said Paolini. “Each of them is a talented executive who challenges the status quo and will continue to create and redefine solutions in this ever-evolving new advertising landscape. I can’t wait to get started.”