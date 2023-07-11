Jim Burke, Fox Television Stations Ad Sales President, Sets Retirement

Jim Burke, president of ad sales for Fox Television Stations, will retire at the end of July. He’s been in his current role since 1997 and with the station group since 1991.

“Over the past 32 years, Jim Burke has been responsible for billions of dollars of local sales, probably more than anyone else in the history of local TV,” Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy said. “During his extraordinary career here at Fox, Jim has earned the trust and admiration of his colleagues and led a meritocracy with a training program that has produced countless general managers and sales executives.”

Before he became group president of sales, Burke was VP and general manager of KTTV-KCOP Los Angeles. Before that, he was VP and general manager at WTTG-WDCA Washington, after a run as general sales manager at the D.C. duopoly.

He has also worked at KCBS Los Angeles, CBS National Sales and Blair TV NYC.

In 2002, Burke created the Fox Stations Sales training program with Joe Oulvey and Liz Pritchard. In 2021, he launched Fox Local Extension (FLX).

“My time here at FTS has been rewarding and working with such a talented group of people has been a true privilege,” Burke said. “I’m thankful to Jack Abernethy for all his support over the years and although I look forward to this next chapter, I will sincerely miss all of the incredible relationships I have made during my tenure.”