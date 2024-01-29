PaleyFest LA Celebrates ‘Curb,’ ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Family Guy,’ Other Standout Shows

The ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ cast, pictured in 2010, will return to PaleyFest for the show’s final season.

PaleyFest LA happens April 12-20 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and The Morning Show, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Young Sheldon are among the shows to be featured. The Paley Center for Media hosts the event, which begins April 12 with a screening of Apple TV Plus drama The Morning Show and a conversation with cast members and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Other panelists from the show will be named.

April 13 features a screening and conversation with Loki cast and producers, including Tom Hiddleston.

April 14 is all about Young Sheldon, which is in its final season on CBS. Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland will be on a panel, along with cast members Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Emily Osment.

Season seven of Young Sheldon wraps May 16.

April 14 features Avatar: The Last Airbender, a series that will air on Netflix starting February 22. Executive producers Albert Kim and Jabbar Raisani will be on the panel, along with cast members Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Elizabeth Yu.

April 15 salutes Late Night With Seth Meyers as it marks its 10th anniversary, with Meyers in attendance.

April 18 features Curb Your Enthusiasm, which starts its twelfth and final season on HBO February 4. Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis and Ted Danson will appear, along with executive producer Jeff Schaffer.

April 19 is a celebration of Family Guy, which debuted 25 years ago. A table read involves creator and voice cast member Seth MacFarlane, along with cast members Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis and Seth Green. Producers will be involved as well.

April 20 features a conversation with Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

“We are thrilled to present this star-studded lineup from award-winning shows to a much-anticipated debut, as well as special anniversaries and farewells to some fan favorites,” Paley Center president and CEO Maureen J. Reidy said. “We look forward to welcoming television fans back to the Dolby Theatre this April, and we extend our tremendous thanks to Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their generous and continued support of PaleyFest LA.”

Citi card holders and Paley members can buy PaleyFest tickets on January 30 and the general public can on February 2.

“The Curb cast and I are looking forward to seeing you all at PaleyFest!” said Larry David. “Just a heads up, I may not sound like myself. Since shooting ended I’ve been passing the time by playing the Jew’s harp, which has damaged my teeth and given me a pronounced lisp. I have ordered special dentures from Estonia, but they may not arrive in time. Fingers crossed. In any event, see you there.”

The Paley Center’s YouTube channel has highlights from previous PaleyFest events.

“While I’d been counting on a 24th-anniversary celebration at PaleyFest, this is the next best thing, and I’m honored to participate,” Seth MacFarlane said.