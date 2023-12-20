Larry David Lined Up To Appear at PaleyFest LA

Larry David and the cast of Curb Your Enthusiasm will be featured at the 41st annual PaleyFest LA. The event happens at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood April 12 to 21.

The full schedule, and participating stars and creative teams, will be announced January 29 and the presale starts January 30. The general public can buy tickets February 2.

Curb Your Enthusiasm starts season 12 on HBO February 4. It will be the final season. David created the show and stars, along with Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of PaleyFest LA and are so excited to welcome Larry David and the hilarious cast from Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center for Media, said. “We look forward to another exceptional festival and extend our tremendous thanks to Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their generous and continued support of PaleyFest LA.”

The 40th annual PaleyFest LA took place in late March and early April at the Dolby Theatre.