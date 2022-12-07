'Abbott Elementary', 'Grey's Anatomy', 'The Mandalorian' To Be Featured at PaleyFest

The Paley Center for Media holds its PaleyFest celebration of TV at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 31-April 4, celebrating Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Mandalorian and Yellowstone, among other series to be named later.

It is the 40th anniversary of PaleyFest, which offers behind-the-scenes conversations with TV talent. Advance tickets are on sale January 17, the same day the festival’s full schedule is revealed. The general public can acquire tickets January 20.

"We are thrilled to announce the first selections for the 40th anniversary of PaleyFest," said Maureen J. Reidy, The Paley Center for Media president and CEO. "PaleyFest features the leading talent and creative minds from today’s top TV shows, and we are delighted to share this once-in-a-lifetime experience with our members and passionate TV fans. We thank our friends at Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their continued support of this iconic festival as it enters its 40th anniversary of celebrating the best of television."

Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy are on ABC. The Mandalorian is on Disney Plus and Yellowstone is on Paramount Network.

“We are honored to be invited to this year’s PaleyFest. It will be great seeing our incredible fans in person and talking all things Yellowstone,” said Yellowstone Executive Producer David Glasser. ■