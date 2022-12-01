‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three on Disney Plus March 1

Season three of The Mandalorian is on Disney Plus March 1. “The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on Disney Plus,” the network said on Twitter.

Pedro Pascal stars.

The new season picks up after Book of Boba Fett, with Pascal’s Din Djarin headed back to Mandalore.

Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff are also in the cast.

Jon Favreau created the series, the first-ever live-action show within the Star Wars franchise. Favreau executive produces with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Season two came out in fall 2020, as The Mandalorian and the Child continued their journey, fighting off enemies and rallying allies as they made their way through a perilous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The series launched when Disney Plus debuted back in fall 2019. ■