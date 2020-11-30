Disney Plus’ ‘Mandalorian’ Joins Most-Streamed List

As Nielsen added The Walt Disney Co.’s platforms Disney Plus and Hulu to its streaming measurement, The Mandalorian, a Disney Plus show, joined Nielsen’s weekly list of the most watched shows on SVOD platforms.

According to Nielsen, The Mandalorian, which began its second season, was No. 3, accumulating more than 1 billion viewing minutes between Oct 26 and Nov. 1.

That put it behind The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix original, as well as The Office, which will be moving from Netflix to Comcast’s Peacock next year.

Nielsen noted that with the holiday season approaching, its was noteworthy that the new film Holidate also joined the Top 10 list in the fifth slot.