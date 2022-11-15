'Yellowstone' Season 5 Has Year's Biggest Scripted Premiere with 12.1 Million L+SD Viewers

The season 5 premiere of Yellowstone delivered 12.1 million live+SD viewers, making it the biggest launch yet for the mega-hit red state drama as well as the most-watched scripted series premiere of 2022.

For its initial run on the Paramount Network Sunday evening, season 5, episode 1 of Yellowstone, which features Wyoming rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn as mayor , drew 8.8 million viewers. Simulcast runs on sibling Paramount Global networks CMT, TV Land and Pop, added to encore telecasts, upped the total to 12.1 million viewers.

The performance represented a 7% uptick in viewers over the previous record, the season 4 debut of Yellowstone. Viewers ages 18-34 were up a whopping 52%, while watchers 18-49 increased by 22%.

Samba TV, which said Yellowstone delivered 5 million L+SD households, said the Season 5 premiere was "No. 1 scripted television premiere of 2022.