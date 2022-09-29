'Yellowstone' Trailer Showcases John Dutton as Montana Governor

The Duttons are taking over Montana politics according to the latest trailer for the new season of Paramount Network's original drama series Yellowstone, which debuts November 13.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who -- in the series' fifth-season trailer -- is sworn in as Governor of Montana. The trailer also previews the ensuing chaos that immediately follows, according to the network.

Yellowstone, cable's most watched scripted series, also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

The series, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows the exploits of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States and are in constant conflict with an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and business rivalries, said the network.

Yellowstone is executive produced by Sheridan, Costner, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.■