'Yellowstone' Trailer Showcases John Dutton as Montana Governor
Kevin-Costner-led series debuts November 13
The Duttons are taking over Montana politics according to the latest trailer for the new season of Paramount Network's original drama series Yellowstone, which debuts November 13.
Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who -- in the series' fifth-season trailer -- is sworn in as Governor of Montana. The trailer also previews the ensuing chaos that immediately follows, according to the network.
Yellowstone, cable's most watched scripted series, also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.
The series, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows the exploits of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States and are in constant conflict with an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and business rivalries, said the network.
Yellowstone is executive produced by Sheridan, Costner, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.