PaleyFest LA Happens In-Person For First Time in Three Years

The Paley Center for Media has a full lineup for PaleyFest LA, which returns to an in-person event. It happens April 2-10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Shows to be featured include This Is Us, Black-ish, Ghosts, Hacks, Cobra Kai and Better Call Saul.

It is the 39th annual PaleyFest LA, and the first in-person one in three years. Tickets go on sale January 21 at 7 a.m. PT. Paley members and Citi cardholders can get tickets January 18 at 7 a.m. PT.

“We are thrilled to announce the full lineup for the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA, the can’t-miss spring festival celebrating creative excellence in television,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center for Media. “PaleyFest returns in person to the Dolby Theatre for the first time in three years, offering Paley Members and devoted TV fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the stars and creative talent behind some of television‘s biggest hits. We thank our friends at Citi, The William S. Paley Foundation, and our studio and network partners, for their continued support in making PaleyFest possible.”

The event kicks off with NBC’s This Is Us April 2, including a preview screening and a Q&A with creator Dan Fogelman, also showrunner and executive producer, and cast members Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and others.

The show is in its final season.

“We are honored to be part of this prestigious festival. Looking forward to talking all things This Is Us with you, one last time," said Fogelman.

Events featuring a preview screening and conversation with producers and cast include The CW’s Superman & Lois and ABC’s Black-ish April 3, CBS comedies Ghosts and The Neighborhood April 6, HBO Max’s Hacks April 7, Netflix’s Cobra Kai April 8, The CW’s Riverdale and AMC’s Better Call Saul April 9, A Salute to the NCIS Universe, celebrating CBS dramas NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i, and Netflix’s Emily in Paris, April 10.

“We are honored to bring Cobra Kai to PaleyFest 2022 and look forward to connecting with our devoted and badass fans,” said Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai creators and executive producers. “Living in these interesting times, we’ve long held one thing paramount — karate will bring us together.” ■