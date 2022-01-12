'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Punches Up Another Weekly Ratings Win - Netflix Global Top 10

The fourth season of convoluted, karate-themed comedic-drama series Cobra Kai drew more than 107.8 million hours of viewing on Netflix, making it the most watched English-language TV series on the platform for the week of Jan. 3-9.

With Netflix separating shows by individual seasons in its recently introduced weekly program rankings, Cobra Kai's three previous campaigns occupied the Nos. 7, 9 and 10 spots on the streaming company's top 10 ranking of English-language shows for the week.

Cuming Cobra Kai's audience across Seasons 1-4 added to more than 171 million viewing hours for the week of Jan. 3-9. Season 4 debuted on Dec. 31. and quickly generated 120 million global viewing hours in its first three days on the platform, also leading English-language series on Netflix for the week of Dec. 27 - Jan. 2.

Cobra Kai is a multi-generational dramedy blending the aging stars of the popular 1980s Karate Kid film series with youthful unknowns. It's created and executive produced by Harold and Kumar masterminds Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, along with Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine). Rotten Tomatoes scored Season 4 with 100% critics aggregation score -- despite a suspect penultimate-episode cliffhanger that left off with young karate champ Miguel (played by Xolo Maridueña) writhing in pain on the karate mat amid a dramatic "All Valley" semifinal match, screaming for his "sensei!!!" ... only to be diagnosed early in Episode 10 with only a mild muscle strain.

Among Netflix's other three ranking categories, filmmaker Adam McKay's star-studded but critically loathed end-of-the-world send-up Don't Look Up led English-language films on Netflix for a third consecutive week, garnering 58.2 million viewing hours.

Don't Look Up generated 321.5 million viewing hours from its Dec. 24 premiere on Netflix and Jan. 9. It seems a lock at this point that it will surpass another recent star-laden Netflix movie, Red Notice, as the platform's most watched film in its first 28 days of release.

Finishing No. 2 in Netflix's ranking of English-language movies was sci-fi drama Mother/Android starring Chloë Grace Moretz -- Netflix has international rights to the film, which debuted in the U.S. last month on Hulu.

Meanwhile, among non-English-language films, Australian fantasy-action movie The Wasteland drew nearly 12 million streaming hours for the week of Jan. 3-9 to lead its rankings. And among non-English TV shows, Colombian telenovela Café con aroma de mujer finished No. 1 with nearly 83 million hours of viewing.

