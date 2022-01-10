‘Emily in Paris’ Gets Two More Seasons on Netflix

Emily in Paris has been renewed for seasons three and four at Netflix. Season two of the dramedy, about a young American woman finding her way in the City of Light, premiered December 22.

Lilly Collins stars. Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley Park and Lucien Laviscount are also in the cast.

Darren Star created the show, about a marketing executive from Chicago who lands a job in Paris. “Emily‘s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances,” according to Netflix.

Season two sees Emily in a love triangle with her neighbor and her friend.

Emily in Paris was Netflix’s most viewed comedy in 2020. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media.

Star executive produces with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media and Andrew Fleming.

Emily was up for a best comedy Emmy and Golden Globe last year. ■