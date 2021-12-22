‘Emily in Paris’ Debuts Season Two on Netflix

Season two of Emily in Paris starts on Netflix December 22. Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper, the fashionable American marketing exec finding her way in Paris.

Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Ashley Park and Lucien Laviscount are also in the cast.

Season two sees Emily throw herself into work at Savoir after stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor Gabriel (Bravo), who is opening a restaurant, and her first French friend, Camille (Razat).

“Emily has to make a very distinct separation between her personal life and her professional life,” said Collins. “Camille is one of her closest friends in Paris, and she’s also a colleague and client at Savoir. Pursuing Gabriel would potentially interfere with both a friendship and her career, which continues to be extremely important to Emily.”

MTV Studios, Darren Star Production, and Jax Media produce Emily in Paris. Darren Star created the show and executive produces with Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media and Andrew Fleming. Star’s shows include Beverly Hills, 90210, Sex and the City and Younger.

The show was up for a best comedy Emmy earlier this year, and a Golden Globe in the same category. ■