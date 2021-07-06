‘Younger’ Final Season on TV Land July 7

The final season of Darren Star comedy Younger premieres on TV Land Wednesday, July 7 with two episodes. Season seven debuted on ViacomCBS sibling Paramount Plus in April.

Younger follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), an editor navigating the publishing world while facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, “Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself,” said TV Land. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) wonders about her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets cancelled.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, creator of Beverly Hills, 90210, Sex and the City and Emily in Paris. Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive produces with Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios’ Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production.

The series is produced by Darren Star Productions and MTV Entertainment Studios.

All seven seasons of Younger are on Paramount Plus. The first five seasons aired on TV Land and season six was on Paramount Network.