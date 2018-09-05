‘Younger’ Shifts From TV Land to Paramount Net

Paramount Network has picked up Darren Star’s series Younger, which starts season six in the spring after it ran for five seasons on TV Land. Paramount Network also ordered a full season of dramedy Emily in Paris (working title) from Star. There are ten 30-minute episodes in the order. The show will debut in the summer.

The network will launch a Thursday dramedy night in January that will include First Wives Club from Tracy Oliver, and will eventually include Emily in Paris and Younger.

TV Land and Paramount are both part of Viacom.

“With Darren’s proven history as a hitmaker and Tracy Oliver’s fresh voice and perspective, we see a tremendous opportunity to build Thursday nights as destination viewing for fun female-driven dramedies,” said Keith Cox, president of development and original programming at Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT. “Younger is a huge hit with a passionate fan base that’s the perfect centerpiece to this lineup.”

Star’s earlier work includes Sex and the City and Beverly Hills 90210.

“I am thrilled to be continuing my journey with Younger and now Emily in Paris on the Paramount Network,” said Darren Star. “Keith and his entire team inspire me with their passion and enthusiasm.”

Emily in Paris centers on a driven twenty-something woman from the Midwest, who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity, tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm. Emily in Paris is created, executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing for Paramount Network.

Younger stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar and Miriam Shor, and follows Liza (played by Foster), a talented editor in the competitive world of publishing who lied about her age to land her dream job.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing for Paramount Network. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin are also executive producers.