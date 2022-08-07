‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads TCA Award Winners

Freshman comedy series Abbott Elementary climbed to the top of the class at the 38th annual TCA Awards, winning four awards including Program of the Year.

The series, which follows the exploits of several teachers at an urban public school, also won awards in such categories as Outstanding Comedy, Outstanding New Program and Individual Achievement in Comedy for series star and creator Quinta Brunson, according to the Television Critics Association.

Abbott Elementary helped ABC lead all networks with four wins, followed by Netflix with two awards.

The TCA also awarded CBS sitcom I Love Lucy with its Heritage Award, and honored Steve Martin and Martin Short with its Career Achievement Award.

The TCA Awards winners were announced virtually on Saturday after the organization late last month decided to cancel its in-person TCA Summer Press Tour amid rising cases of the BA.5 COVID-19 variant in the Los Angeles area.

“We are proud to announce this year’s roster of talented TCA Award winners,” Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon said in a statement. “Each of them played a vital role in making the 2021-2022 television season one of the best in recent memory. We sincerely congratulate all of our honorees, and we look forward to gathering in person once again in 2023.”

Below is the complete list of 2022 TCA Awards winners:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Mandy Moore (This Is Us) – NBC

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – ABC

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: The Beatles: Get Back – Disney Plus

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: (TIE): The Amazing Race – CBS, Legendary –HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: The Baby-Sitters Club – Netflix

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Netflix

Outstanding New Program: Abbott Elementary – ABC

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: Dopesick – Hulu

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: Succession – HBO

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: Abbott Elementary – ABC

Program of the Year: Abbott Elementary – ABC

Career Achievement Honoree: TIE: Ted Danson & Steve Martin

Heritage Award: I Love Lucy – CBS