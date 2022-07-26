TCA Summer Press Tour Goes Virtual
By Jessika Walsten published
Networks pull out of in-person event set to run July 27 through August 12
The Television Critics Association has canceled its in-person TCA Summer Press Tour, which was scheduled to run from July 27-August 12 at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.
The semi-annual press bonanza, where networks and content companies trot out their upcoming shows for critics, will shift to a virtual format.
TCA's move came after multiple networks began pulling out of the in-person event amid rising cases of the BA.5 COVID-19 variant and Los Angeles County's pending reinstatement of an indoor mask mandate.
Dates for the virtual press tour are still up in the air with the TCA Board saying they will let members know once networks confirm.
The last in-person press tour happened in January 2020. ■
Jessika is content engagement director of Broadcasting + Cable, Multichannel News and NextTV. She has been with the brands in various roles since 2013. In her current role, she works primarily behind the screen, keeping an eye on the website and fixing any site bugs. A graduate of USC Annenberg, Jessika has edited and reported on a variety of subjects for NextTV, including profiles on industry leaders and breaking news.
