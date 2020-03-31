Paley Center Offers Free Content on YouTube Channel

The Paley Center for Media will begin offering free, exclusive content for its Paley@Home on YouTube channel featuring PaleyFest LA events with cast and creative teams of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, black-ish and Schitt's Creek, as well as an appearance by Patton Oswalt and ViacomCBS’ Shari Redstone. It will be available March 31.

The upcoming schedule also features comedies and romance series every week as well as exclusive content with some of the well-known stars in the industry such as Amy Sherman-Palladino, executive producer of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Kenya Barris, creator of black-ish.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQwO8kplo_0[/embed]

“We’re pleased to expand our Paley@Home on YouTube programs to feature entertaining and educational programs that are perfect for at-home viewing,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president & CEO.

Users can subscribe to the Paley Center for Media at youtube.com/user/paleycenter.