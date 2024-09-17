Oprah Investigates the Presleys in CBS Special

CBS airs An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley on Tuesday, October 8. The hourlong special sees Oprah Winfrey interview Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis.

Winfrey visits Graceland in Memphis to sit with Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, died in 2023. She had recorded hours of stories for a memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which Keough, her daughter, finished co-writing. The book goes on sale October 8.

“In this first exclusive interview about the book, Riley shares what the writing process was like and stories and remembrances of her mother,” according to CBS. “Also featured are never-before-seen family photos and home videos, as well as selections of Lisa Marie’s personal audio recordings, including memories of her father, about whom Lisa Marie begins the book by writing: ‘I felt my father could change the weather. He was a god to me. A chosen human being.’ Riley, herself an Emmy-nominated actress and director, opens up to Oprah about the extreme highs, lows and pressures of being a Presley, and the deep, profound relationship she had with her mother.”

Keough’s films include Zola and Logan Lucky, and she played the title character in Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six.

The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in 2021, did terrific ratings for CBS.

Paramount Plus streams the Presley program.