'Daisy Jones & The Six' Premieres on Prime Video in March

Musical drama Daisy Jones & The Six debuts on Prime Video March 3. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin are in the cast. Reese Witherspoon is a producer.

Based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six details the rapid rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band in the late ‘70s. Keough plays Daisy, a young and beautiful singer-songwriter with a drug problem, and Claflin portrays Billy Dunne, lead singer of The Six, who has his own addiction problems, among other issues. The two don’t get along all that well, but have a knack for writing terrific songs when they work together, resulting in a knockout album and sold out tour.

The novel is set up as an oral history. Decades after the band blew up, the band members take part in sharing their perspective. “This is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers,” according to Prime Video.

Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright are also in the cast, and Timothy Olyphant makes a special guest appearance.

Episodes will premiere weekly on Fridays.

From Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, Daisy Jones & The Six is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine and Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series. Scott Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who is also an executive producer. James Ponsoldt directed the first five episodes and exec produces too.

Taylor Jenkins Reid is a producer on the series. Her other novels include The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Malibu Rising. ■