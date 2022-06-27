Apple TV Plus Drops Trailer for 'Surface' Psychological Thriller

Apple TV Plus has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller Surface, which debuts July 29.

The eight-episode series stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a woman who looks to put the pieces of her life back together after suffering a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss. Through the help of her husband and friends, Sofie begins her recovery, but soon starts to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived, according to Apple TV Plus.

Along with Mbatha-Raw, the series stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady.

Surface is executive produced by Mbatha-Raw, Veronica West, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Sam Miller, according to the streaming service. ▪️