Apple TV Plus Drops Trailer for 'Surface' Psychological Thriller
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Eight-part series debuts July 29
Apple TV Plus has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller Surface, which debuts July 29.
The eight-episode series stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a woman who looks to put the pieces of her life back together after suffering a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss. Through the help of her husband and friends, Sofie begins her recovery, but soon starts to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived, according to Apple TV Plus.
Also: Apple TV Plus Showcases Trailer for 'Five Days At Memorial' Drama Series
Along with Mbatha-Raw, the series stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady.
Surface is executive produced by Mbatha-Raw, Veronica West, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter and Sam Miller, according to the streaming service. ▪️
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.