Apple TV Plus Showcases Trailer for 'Five Days At Memorial' Drama Series

Apple TV Plus examines the events at a local hospital in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in a trailer for its original drama series Five Days at Memorial, debuting on the streaming service August 12.

The series, based on the book of the same name, focuses on actual events after Hurricane Katrina as exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come, according to the streaming service.

The eight-episode series stars Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine and Cherry Jones. Five Days at Memorial is executive produced by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse.