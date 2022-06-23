Apple TV Plus Showcases Trailer for 'Five Days At Memorial' Drama Series
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Hurricane Katrina-themed original movie debuts August 12
Apple TV Plus examines the events at a local hospital in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in a trailer for its original drama series Five Days at Memorial, debuting on the streaming service August 12.
The series, based on the book of the same name, focuses on actual events after Hurricane Katrina as exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come, according to the streaming service.
The eight-episode series stars Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine and Cherry Jones. Five Days at Memorial is executive produced by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
