Hulu Debuts ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ March 18

Drama Little Fires Everywhere premieres on Hulu March 18. Based on the novel by Celeste Ng, the series follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives after they arrive in Shaker Heights.

“The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood,” said Hulu, “and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.”

The cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren) and Huang Lu (Bebe).

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Liz Tigelaar is creator, showrunner and executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Celeste is a producer on the show.