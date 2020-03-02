FX on Hulu Launches

FX on Hulu, a branded hub on the streaming platform, has launched. More than 40 FX series, including Atlanta and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, are available on the Hulu hub. New episodes typically will shift to Hulu a day after their linear launch.

Some original series, including Mrs. America, Devs and A Teacher, premiere on FX on Hulu.

John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, called the network’s Hulu hub a “transformative opportunity” at TCA press tour in January.

A year ago, Walt Disney Company acquired the bulk of 21st Century Fox holdings, including FX and a controlling stake in Hulu.

Disney launched Disney+ in November.

Landgraf said the shift to streaming “will allow FX to thrive for decades to come.” He stressed at press tour that “MVPDs will continue to be an incredibly important part of our business.”

Devs debuts on FX on Hulu March 5 and Mrs. America begins on the streaming platform April 15.

Hulu costs $5.99 monthly and Hulu+Live TV costs $54.99 monthly.

FX and Hulu are not new partners. New York Times docu-series The Weekly, which debuted in June, turned up on Hulu the day after an episode's linear launch.

Past seasons of FX series appear on the streaming hub, including American Horror Story, Sons of Anarchy and The Shield.