Oprah Sits With Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan on CBS

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Sunday, March 7 on CBS.

In the interview, Markle said of the royals back in England, “I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."

The royal family is nicknamed The Firm.

Markle is facing allegations from unnamed staffers of “emotional cruelty and manipulation.”

Buckingham Palace said it was “clearly very concerned” about the allegations.

Winfrey’s interview took place in late February. It was previewed on CBS This Morning March 5.

The couple departed the House of Windsor last year.

Harry was 12 when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash. He told Winfrey his "biggest concern was history repeating itself," in terms of the way the U.K. treats its royal family. “I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," he said. "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago. Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us. But at least we had each other."