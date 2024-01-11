NewsNation Shakes Up Daytime Lineup, Adds Weekend Program

NewsNation will debut a new daytime lineup Monday, January 22. Morning in America will transition to a three-hour program, on 6-9 a.m. ET, with Markie Martin anchoring. Morning in America co-host Adrienne Bankert will become NewsNation’s special projects anchor and will start a series centered on faith in America in February entitled One Nation Under God.

Following NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, NewsNation Now with Nichole Berlie will expand to three hours, from 12-3 p.m. ET. Elizabeth Vargas Reports will move to an earlier timeslot at 5 p.m., followed by The Hill with moderator Blake Burman at 6 p.m. Elizabeth Vargas Reports debuted in April in the 6 p.m. slot.

“We are excited to debut our new weekend morning show along with an enhanced daytime lineup to fill out our 24 hour/7 day-a-week schedule in 2024,” said Michael Corn, NewsNation president of news. “This programming is another big milestone for the network as we continue to build a best-in-class news organization.”

NewsNation will debut Morning in America with Hena Doba Saturday, January 27. The show will run Saturdays and Sundays 7 to 10 a.m. ET. Doba previously hosted Cheddar News’ Wake Up with Cheddar. Earlier, she worked as an anchor and correspondent for CBS News, where she hosted The National Desk with Hena Daniels from 2015 to 2019. Prior to joining CBS, she anchored the 11 p.m. newscast at WFSB Hartford and was a general assignment reporter at WTOC Savannah and WGCL Atlanta.

Dee Dee Thomas joins NewsNation as executive producer of the weekend edition of Morning in America. She was executive producer of Weekend Today from 2011-2014 and led the 8 a.m. weekday hour of Today from 2008-2011. She started as a production assistant on Weekend Today in 1993. Most recently, she was senior executive producer of Live Content & Talent Development at Yahoo Finance Live.

Nexstar Media Group owns NewsNation.