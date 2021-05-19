ABC News Exec Michael Corn Heads NewsNation

Nexstar has named ABC News senior executive producer Michael Corn to head up its NewsNation cable news network.



Most recently, Corn had been running Good Morning America, and before that headed up World News Tonight.

As president of news, corn will oversee both day-to-day operations and long-term strategy for the network, formerly WGN American which reaches 75 million TV households, according to Nexstar.

He reports to Nexstar Media president Sean Compton. “I’m extremely impressed with NewsNation and its mission, as well as with the breadth and depth of the experience of the news staff,” said Corn in a statement. “Our ability to tap into a network of over 5,500 journalists and 110 newsrooms is unparalleled in this business."