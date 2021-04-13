NewsNation Names Allison Harrison Washington Correspondent

Nexstar's cable news channel NewsNation--formerly WGN America--has named Allison Harris to be a correspondent in its Washington, D.C., bureau, focusing on news coming out of the White House.

Harris joins the network from KDFW-TV Dallas-Fort Worth, where she had been a reporter. Her resume also includes reporting stints at KOTV Tulsa anbd KXII-TV Sherman, Texas

Harris joins current NewsNation D.C. correspondent Joe Khalil and will report weeknights for the channel from 6 p.n. to 10 p.m.

“Allison is a fantastic reporter with great instincts, and I’m looking forward to having her join the team as we build a news bureau based on sound journalism and fearless reporting,” said NewsNation Washington Bureau chief Mike Viqueira of his new hire.