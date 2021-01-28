Mike Viqueira Named WGN America D.C. Bureau Chief

Nexstar-owned cable network WGN America has named Mike Viqueira chief of its new Washington bureau.

Viqueira comes from CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell in Washington, where he was lead Washington writer.

Viqueira will over see content for NewsNation, the network's prime time newscast as well as ovesee the bureau's daily operations and all Washington-based news coverage, reporting to Jennifer Lyons, WGN America VP of news.

Before joining CBS, Viqueira was a producer and White House correspondent at NBC News and chief congressional correspondent at MSNBC. Before that he was Washington Bureau Chief for Al Jazeera America.