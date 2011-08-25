Thomas Upped to Executive Producer of 'Weekend Today'
Dee Dee Thomas has been named executive producer of the
weekend editions of NBC's Today, effective
Sept. 6, Jim Bell, Today's executive
producer, announced Thursday.
Thomas, who most recently served as the senior producer of
the show, will now be responsible for all aspects of Weekend Today, working alongside its producers and anchors Lester
Holt, Amy Robach and Jenna Wolfe.
"Dee Dee has been an integral part of the senior
leadership team here at Today," said
Bell. "She is a first-rate producer, and I am thrilled to see her return to the
broadcast where she first began her career here at NBC News."
In her previous role as senior producer, Thomas oversaw
the 8 a.m. hour of Today, where she was
in charge of planning and executing special broadcasts. She joined NBC News in
1993 as a production assistant for Weekend
Today, before moving to Today as
a production associate.
