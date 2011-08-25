Thomas Upped to Executive Producer of 'Weekend Today'

Dee Dee Thomas has been named executive producer of the

weekend editions of NBC's Today, effective

Sept. 6, Jim Bell, Today's executive

producer, announced Thursday.

Thomas, who most recently served as the senior producer of

the show, will now be responsible for all aspects of Weekend Today, working alongside its producers and anchors Lester

Holt, Amy Robach and Jenna Wolfe.

"Dee Dee has been an integral part of the senior

leadership team here at Today," said

Bell. "She is a first-rate producer, and I am thrilled to see her return to the

broadcast where she first began her career here at NBC News."

In her previous role as senior producer, Thomas oversaw

the 8 a.m. hour of Today, where she was

in charge of planning and executing special broadcasts. She joined NBC News in

1993 as a production assistant for Weekend

Today, before moving to Today as

a production associate.