NewsNation To Expand Live Programming With 10 A.M. Show Anchored by Marni Hughes

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group’s cable news network, said it will launch NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes on September 19.

The show will appear from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. E.T., giving the channel 96 hours per week of news programming.

Nexstar has been expanding the amount of news programming on the channel since rebranding WGN America in 2021. NewsNation Live with Marni Hughes will replace reruns of Blue Bloods on the network.

Hughes has been with NewsNation since it launched in 2020 and has been hosting NewsNation Prime with Marni Hughes at 9 p.m. That show is being replaced by a new show featuring former CNN host Chris Cuomo.

“Marni Hughes is an award-winning veteran journalist and an experienced anchor who has been a vital part of NewsNation since its launch two years ago,” said Michael Corn, NewsNation’s president of news. “We are thrilled she will play an integral role in our latest daytime expansion.”

NewNation Live with Marni Hughes will be executive produced by James Holm, who continues as executive producer of News Nation’s Early Morning.

“Marni will present a fast-paced look at events of the day with the perspective and nuance of a national news show,” Holm said.

Hughes will also continue to contribute to the channel's “Missing” franchise, which has produced stories on more than 50 missing persons cases. “Missing” stories will appear on NewsNation’s Rush Hour program. Rush Hour will be executive produced by Paige Lobdell, who had been working with Hughes as executive producer of NewsNation Prime.

“Having been at NewsNation since its inception, I am grateful to have shared so many important stories that have impacted people on both a local and national level,” Hughes said. “As I prepare for my latest role as host of NewsNation Live, I am really looking forward to continuing to shine a light on the headlines and issues that matter most to our viewers.” ■