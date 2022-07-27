NewsNation Gives Chris Cuomo Prime Time Show in the Fall

Nexstar Media’s cable news network NewsNation said that it will be adding former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo to its prime-time lineup in the fall.

He discussed his new job during an interview on NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live Tuesday night.

“NewsNation believes in the work I am doing with the Chris Cuomo Project and I look forward to building something special here - covering news wherever it happens and having conversations that cater to common concerns and solutions rather than political parties or the political circus,” said. Cuomo.

Cuomo was suspended in November by CNN and subsequently fired after the New York attorney general released documents that indicated the Cuomo was more involved than previously disclosed in the defense planning by his brother, then New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a New York Times op-ed in September, Chris Cuomo was also accused of sexually harrasing a c ollegue in 2005.

Cuomo filed a wrongful termination suit against CNN in March, seeking $125 million.

On Instagram earlier this month, Cuomo hinted that he was staging a comebac k. He launched a podcast, the Chris Cuomo Project last week, with interview of actor Sean Penn and Andrii Yeramk, chief of staff for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"NewsNation has earned high-praise from multiple media watchdog groups by remaining true to its mission to bring viewers the fact-based news that impacts their lives without opinion or bias,” said Sean Compton, Nexstar Media Inc.’s President of Networks. “Chris joins our growing team of seasoned, award winning journalists and will further our efforts to continue to ensure fairness and transparency in our news reporting and talk shows.” ■