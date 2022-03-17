Chris Cuomo Seeks $125 Million From CNN For Wrongful Termination

Chris Cuomo, former anchor at CNN, is seeking $125 million from the network for wrongful termination. Cuomo was fired in early December, after New York attorney general Letitia James released emails and text messages that revealed Cuomo was giving advice to his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced a sexual harassment scandal.

In a legal filing March 16, Cuomo’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said the anchor is seeking the $15 million owed to him under his contract, along with “future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation.”

Freedman continued, "The legal action filed today makes clear that CNN wrongfully terminated Chris and further violated the express terms of his employment agreement by allowing its employees to disparage him. Chris is owed a full apology from those responsible."

Cuomo, who was host of Cuomo Prime Time, was fired by Jeff Zucker, then president of CNN. Zucker resigned in February after an internal investigation revealed he had failed to disclose a romantic relationship with Allison Gollust, CNN executive VP and chief marketing officer. Gollust resigned as well.

CNN did not comment at presstime. ■