CNN's Chris Cuomo Indefinitely Suspended

CNN has indefinitely suspended anchor Chris Cuomo, one of its top-rated news personalities, following the release of documents that CNN Business characterized as indicating Cuomo was "more intimately involved than previously known" in his brother's, then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's, defense of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Chris Cuomo had acknowledged he had been involved in his brother's defense, but CNN signaled the documents changed the equation, and not in Chris Cuomo's favor.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," said a CNN spokesperson according to the network's website. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."

Also: Chris Cuomo Accused of Sexual Harassment

CNN said that while Cuomo's advice to his brother broke its rules, it had recognized his unique position and his desire to put "family first and job second."

But the documents suggest greater involvement in the governor's defense efforts than they had been informed so he was suspended "pending further evaluation." ■