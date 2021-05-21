CNN's Chris Cuomo Apologizes for Helping Brother Strategize Harassment Response

CNN and anchor Chris Cuomo have apologized after The Washington Post reported that the anchor had participated in strategy sessions with his brother, embattled Andrew Cuomo, on how he should respond to allegations of sexual harassment.



The paper reported that Chris Cuomo had advised his brother was on a series of conference calls with the governor, aides, lawyers and others and encouraged his brother not to resign and used the term "cancel culture" as a reason not to leave.



According to a story on CNN's web site about the conference calls, the network has said his participation was "inappropriate" and improper, but said he will not face any disciplinary consequences.



"[I]t was inappropriate to engage in conversations that included members of the Governor's staff, which Chris acknowledges," CNN said.



Cuomo apologized on his Thursday night show, but suggested he was apologizing for how it impacted others: "It will not happen again. It was a mistake, because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intend for that, and I am sorry for that."



Cuomo took some heat for interviewing his brother earlier in the pandemic, CNN waived its policy against that at the time--but Cuomo said he would not cover the sexual harassment story because it was impossible for him to be objective. Some argued at the time that it had been impossible for him to be objective in his earlier interactions with his brother, when Andrew Cuomo was being hailed as the face and voice of reason in daily press conferences about the pandemic.