Chris Cuomo Gets After It With Comeback Podcast

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has re-emerged with a new bi-weekly podcast.

The debut episode of the Chris Cuomo Project features interviews with Sean Penn and Andrii Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff.

The podcast, which will live on YouTube, Spotify and other platforms, also features a preamble from Cuomo, in which he declares his loyalty to the cable news network that fired him in December: "I will never be a hater," he declares. "CNN has great people, CNN has a great purpose, and I wish them all the best, and I miss so many of the people there.”

Here's the first episode (after the dumb bot video):

The podcast -- which has an initial runtime of one hour and 56 minutes -- will appear every Tuesday and Thursday.

In opening his inaugural podcast Thursday, Cuomo said there is "no benefit" to "rec-litigate" the events that led to his firing by former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, who departed the network just over a month later, amid his own scandal.

Cuomo was accused of leveraging his position at the network to try to help his older brother, Andrew Cuomo, save his floundering New York governorship last year. The New York Attorney General accused Chris Cuomo of serving as a "strategist" on behalf of his brother.

Chris Cuomo said he "regrets" the way his CNN exit unfolded, but "will never regret" trying to help a family member.

After his firing, Cuomo quit his SiriusXM, and publisher HarperCollins quit on a Cuomo book project it had planned for this year.

So the podcast is the first project Cuomo is doing since leaving CNN eight months ago.

Cuomo, who currently has a $125 million arbitration claim agains CNN pending, is booked to appear on Dan Abrams' NewsNation show on Tuesday, where he is expected to further discuss his new podcast.