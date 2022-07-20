Dan Abrams Set To Interview Chris Cuomo on NewsNation

Cable news network NewsNation said that Dan Abrams will interview former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Dan Abrams Live on July 26.

(Image credit: NewsNation)

Cuomo was suspended in November by CNN and subsequently fired after the New York attorney general released documents that indicated the Cuomo was more involved than previously disclosed in the defense planning by his brother, then New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a New York Times op-ed in September, Chris Cuomo was also accused of sexually harrasing a college student in 2005.

Cuomo filed a wrongful termination suit against CNN in March, seeking $125 million.

Earlier this month in an Instagram post, Cuomo hinted at a possible comeback, saying “Something’s coming . . . Summer ‘22.”

In promos, NewsNation said Cuomo’s first television interview since leaving CNN will cover “what he’s doing now, what he’s doing next and answer the tough questions about his past.”

The interview will take up the full hour of Dan Abrams Live. ■