Is Chris Cuomo Ready for a Comeback?

Less than a year after CNN ousted Chris Cuomo, the embattled anchor might be staging a comeback.

Cuomo posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page saying "Something's coming ... Summer '22". The message accompanied a series of photos featuring Cuomo puffing a cigar, flexing for the camera, and shirtless.

Cuomo was fired from CNN following an external investigation into how he had helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, amid allegations of sexual harassment.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo said in a statement published on CNN's web site after his firing. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN‘s No. 1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

News of how he advised his brother first broke in The Washington Post last May. The Post reported that Cuomo spoke with his brother as well as members of his brother's team about the allegations made against the then-governor by women who had worked with him.

At the time, Cuomo apologized on his show for his actions and CNN did not punish him. But after New York Attorney General Letitia James released new documents and videos showing the extent to which he had helped his brother, the news network suspended him indefinitely. The suspension was followed a week later by his firing.

Cuomo filed a wrongful termination suit against CNN in March, seeking $125 million. ■