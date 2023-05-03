NBC-Owned Stations Debut Reality Show After ‘SNL’ May 20

Reality show 1st Look Presents – Extra Mile Club debuts on NBC’s owned stations May 20, following Saturday Night Live. The show spotlights the efforts of two travel advisers tasked with delivering a luxury experience for a celebrity couple.

Extra Mile Club centers on a competition between Global Travel Collection advisers Leslie Tillem and Curtis Parris, who are tasked with planning a day of exclusive activities for Ashley and Jared Haibon, stars of Bachelor in Paradise. The Haibons will ultimately decide which adviser delivered the most epic experience and award them their future business.

Ashley was on season 19 of The Bachelor and seasons two and three of Bachelor in Paradise. She met Jared on Bachelor in Paradise.

“Throughout the episode, we see Leslie and Curtis put their negotiating and networking skills to the test by curating one-of-a-kind experiences for Ashley and Jared’s weekend getaway in New York City,” said Marni Sabia, VP of original content and development at LXTV Productions. “They are both at the top of their field and well-experienced handling trips for clients with extravagant budgets. Our show brings together the travel content that 1st Look is known for with an exciting mix of reality from this niche world of travel advisors.”

Extra Mile Club is produced by LXTV, part of NBCUniversal Local. The episode will air on 11 NBC-owned stations following Saturday Night Live (which has gone dark (opens in new tab) due to the writers’ strike) and is nationally syndicated. It is available overnight on NBC, LX News and NBC VOD, and available for streaming audiences on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

At presstime, the pilot is the only planned episode.

The pilot was developed in partnership with Global Travel Collection, the luxury division of Internova Travel Group.