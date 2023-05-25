Michelle Heron Rejoins WRCB Chattanooga Anchor Crew

Michelle Heron has rejoined WRCB Chattanooga as morning anchor, working alongside Paul Shahen and Alison Pryor. She steps in for Lori Mitchell, who is moving on to Nashville. Heron starts on the air May 26.

Heron joined WRCB, known as Local 3, in 2014 as a reporter. She then moved on to senior reporter and anchor on the weekend morning news. She departed local TV in 2021 to take on a communications and marketing role with Parkridge Health System.

“Michelle’s reporting experience and knowledge of the area will serve the Local 3 viewers well,” WRCB president and general manager Callie Starnes said. “I have always been impressed with Michelle’s ability to uncover information and get to the bottom of stories. We’re thrilled to have Michelle back and we know morning viewers will be, too.”

Prior to joining WRCB, Heron anchored and reported at WYMT in Hazard, Kentucky, and WKAG in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. She also worked at WZTV Nashville.

“Local viewers know and love Michelle,” said WRCB News Director Megan Roberts. “Michelle knows what morning viewers need to start their day, breaking news from overnight, traffic reports that help you plan your commute, and accurate weather forecasting to take along. She joins a reenergized morning team dedicated to doing that every day.”

Heron is on weekdays from 5 to 7 a.m.

“I’m glad to be back and cannot wait to get started,” said Heron. “I believe in the importance of local journalism now more than ever. I’m thrilled to play a bigger role at Local 3 and join the team in the mornings, where we know viewers are counting on us.”

Sarkez Tarzian owns WRCB. Chattanooga is DMA No. 84.