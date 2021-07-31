Sarkes Tarzian Names Callie Starnes Station Manager at WRCB-TV
Exec will become GM at the end of the year.
Callie Starnes was named station manager at WRCB-TV, the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga, Tenn., owned by Sarkes Tarzian, and will become general manager at the end of the year.
The station’s current general manager, Pam Teague, was promoted to chief operating officer at Sarkes Tarzian.
Starnes will continue to serve as the station’s news director and assist Teague in overseeing the station’s broadcast, digital and mobile operations.
“Callie truly deserves the opportunity to lead Channel 3 as its General Manager,” said Tom Tolar, COO at Sarkes Tarzian . “She is passionate about providing outstanding service to our viewers, community, and advertisers. Her leadership and focus have produced impressive results for the Eyewitness News Team. I am confident she will use those same leadership and decision-making skills to continue the strong performance of WRCB.”
Starnes joined WRCB in 2008 and served as an anchor, investigative reporter and assistant news director before being named news director.
“Callie’s commitment to excellence in news and strategic thinking make her a natural for this new role,” said Teague. “She is highly respected in the industry and by her peers. She will lead the talented staff of Channel 3 for years to come.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
