Sarkes Tarzian Names Callie Starnes Station Manager at WRCB-TV

Callie Starnes was named station manager at WRCB-TV, the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga, Tenn., owned by Sarkes Tarzian, and will become general manager at the end of the year.

The station’s current general manager, Pam Teague, was promoted to chief operating officer at Sarkes Tarzian.

Starnes will continue to serve as the station’s news director and assist Teague in overseeing the station’s broadcast, digital and mobile operations.

“Callie truly deserves the opportunity to lead Channel 3 as its General Manager,” said Tom Tolar, COO at Sarkes Tarzian . “She is passionate about providing outstanding service to our viewers, community, and advertisers. Her leadership and focus have produced impressive results for the Eyewitness News Team. I am confident she will use those same leadership and decision-making skills to continue the strong performance of WRCB.”

Starnes joined WRCB in 2008 and served as an anchor, investigative reporter and assistant news director before being named news director.

“Callie’s commitment to excellence in news and strategic thinking make her a natural for this new role,” said Teague. “She is highly respected in the industry and by her peers. She will lead the talented staff of Channel 3 for years to come.”