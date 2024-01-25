MeTV, Dabl Network Plan Valentine’s Day Marathons

MeTV and Dabl Network, both part of Weigel Broadcasting, will air love-themed marathons as Valentine’s Day approaches. MeTV has its ‘Love Me’ marathon Sunday, February 11, from noon ET/PT until 6:30 p.m., featuring lovey-dovey episodes from The Brady Bunch, Leave it to Beaver, The Andy Griffith Show and other sitcoms.

The ‘Dabl in Love’ marathon features The Parkers, Girlfriends, Moesha and other comedies. It starts at 6 a.m. ET/PT Wednesday, February 14, and concludes at 6 p.m.

MeTV’s event will feature “The Undergraduate” from The Brady Bunch, where Greg gets an F in math because he’s focused on a woman named Linda, who turns out to be his teacher; “Wally’s Girl Trouble” from Leave it to Beaver, where Wally develops a crush on a girl in his dance school; “The Clampetts Play Cupid” from The Beverly Hillbillies, where Granny tries to get actor Dash Riprock uninterested in Elly May and more interested in Miss Hathaway; and “Zingy Valentine/Very Temporary Secretary/Final Score” from The Love Boat, where a singing valentine “pussycat” falls for a stuck-up guy on a Valentine's Day cruise.

Episodes in the Dabl stunt include “Funny, Funny Valentine” from The Parkers, which sees Professor Oglevee plan to propose to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day; “The Big Game of Love Episode” from Half & Half, which sees Mona asked out by two different men on Valentine’s Day; “Never a Bridesmaid” on Girlfriends, where Maya and Darnell plan to renew their wedding vows, and Joan agrees to host the event; and “The Wedding Night Episode” from The Game, which sees Jason torn between two lovers, including Kelly.

MeTV offers vintage TV series. Available over the air on CBS Television Stations, Dabl Network offers sitcoms showcasing and starring Black actors and comedians.

Weigel’s diginets also include Catchy Comedy, Heroes & Icons and Story Television.