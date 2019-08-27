CTD Diginet Dabl Cleared in More Than 80% of U.S.

CBS Television Distribution has cleared its advertiser-supported diginet Dabl in more than 80% of the U.S. to launch on Monday, Sept. 9, the company said Tuesday.

In addition to the CBS Television Stations, Dabl will premiere on stations from the Sinclair, Tribune, Graham, Meredith, Quincy Media, News-Press & Gazette, Capitol Broadcasting, Bahakel and Univision groups.

At launch, Dabl will include programming from the Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse TV libraries, as well as from Cesar Millan, Bob Vila and Jamie Oliver with such series as Cesar to the Rescue, Cesar Millan’s Leader of the Pack, Home Again with Bob Villa and Jamie’s 30-Minute Meals.

Dabl also has acquired series from A&E, including Find & Design, Flip This House and Sell This House. It’s also picked up standalone series Doctor & The Diva, starring American Idol Kimberly Locke and ER physician Dr. Steve Salvatore, and Canadian talk show Cityline, hosted by Tracy Moore.