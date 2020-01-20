Over the Air Is Over the Top

Over-the-air viewers have tons to watch in Columbus. WBNS has diginets MeTV, Quest, Justice and DABL. Quest and Justice are part of Tegna. Owned by CBS, DABL is a lifestyle network the station launched Jan. 1. “We’re going all out with our four diginets,” said John Cardenas, WBNS president/general manager.

WCMH replaced MeTV with Court TV in the fall. It also has Laff and Ion.

WSYX has MyNetworkTV, This TV and Antenna TV on its subchannels. WTTE has TBD and Stadium, and WWHO airs Comet and Charge! Comet, Stadium, Charge! and TBD are part of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Comet offers sci-fi and Stadium has sports. Charge! says, “Watch action stars, everyday heroes and insane athletes engage in battles, chases, showdowns and so much more.”

TBD offers the best of the internet.

“It has a lot of viral videos,” said Tony D’Angelo, VP and general manager of WSYX-WTTE-WWHO. “A lot of it is geared toward younger people.”