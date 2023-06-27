Merri Hanson Named KSTU Salt Lake City VP/General Manager

Merri Hanson has been named VP and general manager of KSTU Salt Lake City. She departs the GM position at KIVI Boise and starts in Salt Lake City July 17.

Both stations are part of E.W. Scripps.

Hanson took over as KIVI VP and general manager in January 2021, when Ken Ritchie retired. She joined the station in 2016 as local sales manager and was station manager before being appointed to general manager.

KSTU is a Fox affiliate in DMA No. 29.

“Merri is an accomplished Scripps leader who knows how to build trust with her internal teams and the communities our local television stations serve,” Dean Littleton, Scripps senior VP of local media, said. “We know her decades of experience in both news-producing and business leadership roles will make her a great fit for our Salt Lake City team.”

Prior to joining Scripps, Hanson was VP of business development with Stevenson Advertising in Seattle, regional marketing executive with Tegna, anchor and producer at KTRV near Boise and general manager at KSVT in Twin Falls, Idaho.

“I am proud of the work our Idaho News 6 team has accomplished together for the people of Idaho over the last seven years, and I look forward to cheering them on as they continue that work,” Hanson said. “As I transition to Salt Lake City, I am eager to learn from the Fox13 team as we find new and innovative ways to bring quality local journalism to the community we serve.”