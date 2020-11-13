Scripps Names Hanson GM at KIVI-TV in Boise

The E.W. Scripps co. promoted Merri Hanson to VP and general manger oat KIVI-TV in Boise, effective Jan. 1.

Hanson, who had been station manager at KIVI, succeeds Ken Ritchie, who is retiring at the end of the year after working at the station for 40 years.

“We look forward to Merri stepping into this new leadership role as she enters the next chapter in her Scripps career,” said Local Media president Brian Lawlor. “Her decades of experience from journalist to business executive make her a great fit to lead KIVI as it serves the Boise community.”

Hanson joined KIVI in 2016 as a local sales manager. Before joining Scripps, she was general manager for KSVT-TV, Twin Falls, Idaho, an anchor and producer at KTRV in Boise; and regional marketing executive with Tegna. She was also a VP at Stevenson Advertising in Seattle.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the phenomenal group of people at Idaho News 6,” said Hanson. “During a time when our community has been challenged due to the pandemic, I am proud of how our people have come together, worked tirelessly to keep the public informed, created opportunities for businesses and helped organizations who work with the most vulnerable in our community. Our culture is as strong as ever, and I look forward to the things we will accomplish together.”